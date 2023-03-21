News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 hour ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Portsmouth company First Choice Equipment rebrands to Resolve

A Portsmouth-based equipment hire company has completed a major rebrand.

Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT

First Choice Equipment, which operates out of Gunwharf Quays, has announced that it is now known as Resolve.

Over last two years, First Choice Equipment has grown from four employees to 15 and relocated to the newly fitted offices in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This rebrand to Resolve will include a change in trading name, website and logo. The brand has identified key values to focus on too with an emphasis on sustainable hiring options, internal career development and maintaining exceptional service levels whilst keeping a people-centric approach at the forefront of everything they do.

The new branding for Portsmouth-based equipment hire company Resolve, formerly known as First Choice Equipment
The new branding for Portsmouth-based equipment hire company Resolve, formerly known as First Choice Equipment
The new branding for Portsmouth-based equipment hire company Resolve, formerly known as First Choice Equipment
Most Popular

Resolve’s ambitious directors had many ideas on where this business could go. However, they felt their branding was holding them back. With a generic feel, they identified a need to develop it and create a platform for growth that would attract more talented candidates.

Co-founder and director Nick Smith said: ‘Our new name is more than just a rebranding exercise – it’s a statement of our continued growth and evolution as a company. This rebrand reflects who we are as a business and how we can expertly serve the market and our customers. The team has worked exceptionally hard to get where we are today, and we expect more of the same in the future.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Co-founder and director Matt Hamill added: ‘This rebrand represents a new chapter in our journey, one that is focused on growth, innovation, and customer excellence. We’re also confident this new brand image will allow us to attract more exciting talents in the market and develop the team into an industry powerhouse.’

Visit weare-resolve.com for more information.

PortsmouthGunwharf QuaysNick Smith