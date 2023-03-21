First Choice Equipment, which operates out of Gunwharf Quays, has announced that it is now known as Resolve.

Over last two years, First Choice Equipment has grown from four employees to 15 and relocated to the newly fitted offices in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

This rebrand to Resolve will include a change in trading name, website and logo. The brand has identified key values to focus on too with an emphasis on sustainable hiring options, internal career development and maintaining exceptional service levels whilst keeping a people-centric approach at the forefront of everything they do.

The new branding for Portsmouth-based equipment hire company Resolve, formerly known as First Choice Equipment

Resolve’s ambitious directors had many ideas on where this business could go. However, they felt their branding was holding them back. With a generic feel, they identified a need to develop it and create a platform for growth that would attract more talented candidates.

Co-founder and director Nick Smith said: ‘Our new name is more than just a rebranding exercise – it’s a statement of our continued growth and evolution as a company. This rebrand reflects who we are as a business and how we can expertly serve the market and our customers. The team has worked exceptionally hard to get where we are today, and we expect more of the same in the future.’

Co-founder and director Matt Hamill added: ‘This rebrand represents a new chapter in our journey, one that is focused on growth, innovation, and customer excellence. We’re also confident this new brand image will allow us to attract more exciting talents in the market and develop the team into an industry powerhouse.’