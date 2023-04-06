News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
33 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
37 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
40 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
58 minutes ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Portsmouth company’s double success at Mitsubishi Forklift Truck dealers conference

Portsmouth company’s double success at Mitsubishi Forklift Truck dealers conference

By Simon Carter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
From left - Matthew Morrell, Ryan Davis and Paul Schock with the Dealer of the Year AwardFrom left - Matthew Morrell, Ryan Davis and Paul Schock with the Dealer of the Year Award
From left - Matthew Morrell, Ryan Davis and Paul Schock with the Dealer of the Year Award

A Portsmouth company is celebrating a double success at the annual conference for Mitsubishi Forklift Truck dealers from across the UK.

Alto Handling were awarded both a Gold Award and the Dealer of the Year accolade at the Red Diamond Distribution conference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company’s Portsmouth base is in Claybank Road while they also have a site in Bristol.

Ben Haseley, Managing Director of RDD, said: ‘These awards reflect the investment made by Alto across the board, from staff development to state-of-the-art software systems and a new fleet of extensively equipped service vans.

Most Popular

‘Whether it is helping customers find precisely the right equipment for their application or delivering prompt, professional and friendly service support, Alto Handling has certainly delivered the goods.’

Mike Jones, Managing Director of Alto Handling, enthused: ‘This achievement is testimony to the hard work and talents of our entire team headed up by Paul Schock, Matthew Morrell and Ryan Davis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Every individual, in every area of the business, has worked tirelessly and it’s great to see their efforts being rewarded.

‘For customers all along the south coast and throughout Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Devon and right down into Cornwall, this is clear evidence they can expect both award-winning local support and industry-leading equipment.’

PortsmouthBristol