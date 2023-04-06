Portsmouth company’s double success at Mitsubishi Forklift Truck dealers conference

From left - Matthew Morrell, Ryan Davis and Paul Schock with the Dealer of the Year Award

A Portsmouth company is celebrating a double success at the annual conference for Mitsubishi Forklift Truck dealers from across the UK.

Alto Handling were awarded both a Gold Award and the Dealer of the Year accolade at the Red Diamond Distribution conference.

The company’s Portsmouth base is in Claybank Road while they also have a site in Bristol.

Ben Haseley, Managing Director of RDD, said: ‘These awards reflect the investment made by Alto across the board, from staff development to state-of-the-art software systems and a new fleet of extensively equipped service vans.

‘Whether it is helping customers find precisely the right equipment for their application or delivering prompt, professional and friendly service support, Alto Handling has certainly delivered the goods.’

Mike Jones, Managing Director of Alto Handling, enthused: ‘This achievement is testimony to the hard work and talents of our entire team headed up by Paul Schock, Matthew Morrell and Ryan Davis.

‘Every individual, in every area of the business, has worked tirelessly and it’s great to see their efforts being rewarded.