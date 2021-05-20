Portsmouth-based Rowe Sparkes Partnership has merged with Wannops LLP in West Sussex, extending its services from criminal defence to all aspects of law.

The move comes as the firm, based in Guildhall Walk, held a review during the pandemic considering its criminal defence-only future.

Tim Sparkes, director, said: ‘We want to be a high street practice as we know that to be at the heart of the community we must be part of it, producing high-quality services and jobs for Portsmouth.’

Criminal defence solicitors firm Rowe Spakes Partnership is being taken over by Wannops from West Sussex. Pictured left to right are the new partners of Wannops: James Brotherton, Tim Sparkes and Kate Watts. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Rowe Sparkes Partnership has offices in Portchester, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Wannops has offices in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Worthing and has ‘well over a century of experience in providing legal services to businesses and private individuals’.

The firm has more than 50 solicitors throughout West Sussex.

Mr Sparkes said: ‘We want to provide high-street services, commercial for smaller and medium-size, probate, conveyancing, wills and family.

‘Our target is to provide a community-centred service throughout all the facets of legal provision.

‘That expansion has started now. We’re looking at bringing people in to provide those services.

‘It’s going to be a bit of a change up to the legal market.

‘It’s also an indication of the change in terms of how firms are reacting post Covid.’

James Brotherton, the senior partner at Wannops LLP, said: ‘Wannops is delighted to merge with Rowe Sparks, a well-regarded and established criminal practice in Portsmouth.

‘Our aim is to enhance the legal services offering for local people in Portsmouth.

‘We will do this by expanding into new premises and recruiting employees to expand our legal services offering in family, residential conveyancing, commercial, employment, litigation and wills, trusts & probate in Portsmouth.’

Current Rowe Sparkes Partnership clients will see little change and can still contact solicitors on (023) 9248 6886 or the out-of-hours 0844 880 0969 number if arrested.

For more information about the solicitors, see rowesparkes.co.uk or wannopslaw.com

Call Wannops at its Chichester office on 01243 778844.

