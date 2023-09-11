Watch more videos on Shots!

Sarah Oliver, originally from Baffins, is putting her 10 years’ experience in the property industry to good use by launching her own independent estate agency. The 29-year-old, who grew up in Waterlooville, is now running Sarah Oliver Property Ltd after getting into the industry when she was 19.

She said: “I love talking to and meeting new people. I had a fascination with peoples’ homes from a young age and became obsessed in property, always browsing at homes for sale out of curiosity.

Sarah Oliver, born in Baffins, has opened a new estate agency Sarah Oliver Property Ltd.

"Since then, it has grown into a passion and I now get to do what I’m passionate about every day, helping people find their dream homes in the process.” Ms Oliver’s new venture is designed to combat the troubles customers find with high-street estate agents.

She will be selling properties in all areas of Portsmouth from Southsea to Hayling Island. Ms Oliver is now flying solo after previously working for NEXA Properties and Fox & Sons – aspiring to challenge the stereotypes within estate agency and change the way people buy, sell, rent and experience moving.

Her fully licenced, insured and regulated company combines traditional methods, state-of-the-art marketing and a bespoke one-to-one service for every client. Ms Oliver added: “In traditional estate agents, many customers complain of missed or mixed messages, rigid opening and contact hours and a range of people dealing with them and their biggest asset, which includes both the experienced and inexperienced members of the team.

"This was a huge reason behind setting up the business.” Ms Oliver’s company is donating £100 of every sale to local charities such as Hayling Voluntary Services, local school PTAs, the Baffins Pantry and other community food-bank schemes.

