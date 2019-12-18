Portsmouth entrepreneur teams up with WWE to release latest board game

Have your say

AN award-winning businesswoman has just released her latest board game.

Rachel Lowe, from Portsmouth, has teamed up with WWE to release her new game, WWE: Road to WrestleMania.

Wrestlemania's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins with the WWE: Road to Wrestlemania board game made by Portsmouth-based entrepreneur Rachel Lowe.

Her latest series includes a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle and a 52 playing card deck.

Fans of the global pop-cultural event can play the new game with some of the popular superstars including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Players need to rack up the wins at WWE’s most popular shows including Raw, SmackDown and NXT to reach the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ – WrestleMania.

Rachel said: ‘WWE has a passionate and devoted global fanbase who are drawn to these fantastic athletes and the excitement of the dramatic, action-packed storylines.

‘I’m thrilled to work with WWE and bring this game to life so thousands of fans across the UK have the opportunity to become part of this exciting world.’

The board game is available now from her website and will be distributed into national retailers next year.

The game has even been backed by WWE wrestlers Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

After her recent successes, Rachel is confident that her new releases will have similar up-take with retailers next year.

The launch of the game series coincides with BT Sport landing exclusive rights to the WWE, which they have taken over from Sky.

Rachel said ‘I think this is a really good deal for BT Sport and I am talking with them regarding promotional opportunities for 2020.’

The new release follows the success of her Jumanji board game, which was released in 2017 under license with Sony.

The hit game topped the Amazon rankings in the board game category two years running and was voted as Product of the Year at the Toy Industry Awards in January this year.

The Portsmouth-born entrepreneur has worked with big name franchises like Harry Potter, Toy Story and Finding Nemo.

She was awarded an MBE for services to business in 2009 for her promotion of enterprise in education.

She lives in Portsmouth with her daughters Hannah, 23 and Lauren, 18.