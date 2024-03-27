Portsmouth FC’s John Mousinho helps sponsors celebrate new office move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate an exciting new chapter in the Matrix IT’s 20-year history, John - who is currently guiding the ‘Blue Army’ to a stellar season on the pitch - visited the award-winning IT Managed Service Provider’s impressive offices at Main Barn, set within the stunning grounds of the Cams Hall Estate.

The visit underscores Matrix IT's deep-rooted commitment to supporting the local community, particularly the region’s sporting scene.

John said: “It was a pleasure to be invited by Matrix IT and to look around their stunning headquarters. Portsmouth FC has been incredibly lucky to work alongside such a passionate, local, and industry-leading business that not only enables us to operate at Fratton Park but at our training ground too, helping us to achieve our overall club vision.”

The firm has been a long-standing supporter of Portsmouth FC since 2014, having recently extended their decade-long partnership to continue as the club’s official half-time partner and sponsor of the Players’ Lounge at Fratton Park. The company also provides IT Support to the club at both the stadium and the training ground on Copnor Road.

In addition to John, the company also invited Hampshire Cricketers; Ben Brown, Ian Holland and Ali Orr, Havant Rugby players; Harrison Young and Daisy Lumsden and United Services Rugby to tour the new office. The firm provides Managed Services and IT Security, as well as Cloud technology to Utilita Bowl, home to Hampshire Cricket, and is also a major sponsor for Havant Rugby Football Club, also supplying its IT Services.

Chairman Nic Cronin said: “Our business is all about giving back to the community, and what better way to do this than through the power of sport. We are lucky to have such a thriving community in Hampshire, and it has been our pleasure to support several teams not only through our loyal sponsorship but also by helping them with their IT needs.”

