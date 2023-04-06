Ian Batterbee, who runs Sterling and Law Hampshire – based in Titchfield and Lee-on-the-Solent – received the prestigious Vouched For Top Rated Advisor Award for 2023. The accolade recognises Mr Batterbee’s hard work, dedication and expertise to providing exceptional financial advice to his clients.

The Port Solent resident said he was overjoyed with the honour. ‘I am absolutely delighted to have won the Vouched For Top Rated Advisor Award for 2023,’ he added.

‘It's a great honour to be recognised by my clients in this way, and I am truly grateful for their support and trust.’ The Vouched For Top Rated Advisor Award is handed out annually and is only given to the most outstanding financial advisors throughout the UK.

It’s awarded based on the ratings and reviews given by clients on the Vouched For platform – an online directory that helps people find and choose the right financial advisor for their needs. Mr Batterbee has helped countless clients over the 20+ years in the industry.

He has proven to go above and beyond even in difficult circumstances. Mr Batterbee was left devastated after his mum Janet – who was a childminder that looked after 150 children – passed away in 2020 with Covid-19 during the pandemic.

To give back to the NHS staff that cared for his mum during that time and others across the UK, Mr Batterbee offered free financial advice to key workers.

His expertise lies in retirement planning, investments, and estate planning – with his approach to financial planning renowned for its holistic nature which covers every detail. Financial plans are tailor made to the needs of the customer.

‘I take great pride in helping my clients achieve their financial goals, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my entire team,’ Mr Batterbee said. Sterling and Law Hampshire is part of Sterling and Law Group.