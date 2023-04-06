News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
1 hour ago Exact date and time the UK Emergency Alert will sound in Portsmouth
2 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
14 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
17 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only

Portsmouth financial advisor who offered free service to key workers named best in industry and scoops award

A financial advisor has been acclaimed as the best in his industry after winning a major award.

By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:21 BST

Ian Batterbee, who runs Sterling and Law Hampshire – based in Titchfield and Lee-on-the-Solent – received the prestigious Vouched For Top Rated Advisor Award for 2023. The accolade recognises Mr Batterbee’s hard work, dedication and expertise to providing exceptional financial advice to his clients.

The Port Solent resident said he was overjoyed with the honour. ‘I am absolutely delighted to have won the Vouched For Top Rated Advisor Award for 2023,’ he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Son pays tribute to childminder mum after she dies with Covid-19

Ian Batterbee, a financial advisor based in Titichfield and Lee-on-the-Solent, has scooped a major industry award.Ian Batterbee, a financial advisor based in Titichfield and Lee-on-the-Solent, has scooped a major industry award.
Ian Batterbee, a financial advisor based in Titichfield and Lee-on-the-Solent, has scooped a major industry award.
Most Popular

‘It's a great honour to be recognised by my clients in this way, and I am truly grateful for their support and trust.’ The Vouched For Top Rated Advisor Award is handed out annually and is only given to the most outstanding financial advisors throughout the UK.

It’s awarded based on the ratings and reviews given by clients on the Vouched For platform – an online directory that helps people find and choose the right financial advisor for their needs. Mr Batterbee has helped countless clients over the 20+ years in the industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has proven to go above and beyond even in difficult circumstances. Mr Batterbee was left devastated after his mum Janet – who was a childminder that looked after 150 children – passed away in 2020 with Covid-19 during the pandemic.

To give back to the NHS staff that cared for his mum during that time and others across the UK, Mr Batterbee offered free financial advice to key workers.

Ian Batterbee has been crowned as one of the nation's best financial advisors as he wins the Vouched For Top Rated Advisor Award for 2023.Ian Batterbee has been crowned as one of the nation's best financial advisors as he wins the Vouched For Top Rated Advisor Award for 2023.
Ian Batterbee has been crowned as one of the nation's best financial advisors as he wins the Vouched For Top Rated Advisor Award for 2023.

His expertise lies in retirement planning, investments, and estate planning – with his approach to financial planning renowned for its holistic nature which covers every detail. Financial plans are tailor made to the needs of the customer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: QinetiQ receives £259m Royal Navy contract from Ministry of Defence

‘I take great pride in helping my clients achieve their financial goals, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my entire team,’ Mr Batterbee said. Sterling and Law Hampshire is part of Sterling and Law Group.

The highly-regarded company is a leading financial planning and wealth management firm with a presence across the UK. It specialises in investment advice, retirement planning, estate planning, and wealth management.

PortsmouthCovid-19Port Solent