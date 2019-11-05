Portsmouth fitness enthusiast sets up personal training business alongside training to be an actor

A FITNESS enthusiast has turned his passion into his career alongside his studies to become a professional actor.

Mark Gaizley, from Portsmouth, launched his personal training business Fit U Fitness a year ago to help others with their fitness.

Mark Gaizley, owner of Fit U Fitness.'Picture: Sarah Standing (311019-)

The 31-year-old also attends South Downs College three times a week, where he studies a level four diploma in performance.

He found out he had a love for performing when his mum signed him up for an audition to be in amateur acting group the Portsmouth Players without him knowing.

He said: ‘I was pretty scared at first but then I was like “wow”. That was when I realised it was what I wanted to do.’

Since then, he has starred in the group’s version of The Full Monty, as well as having supporting roles in major Hollywood films such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Old Guard and Black Widow.

He often gets cast as bodybuilders and athletes.

Mark’s love for fitness started when he was 17 and first started going to Wimbledon Park gym in Southsea.

He said: ‘I was quite scrawny. I started off at a little gym and I never really liked it, but then I started weightlifting and bodybuilding.’

After training for 14 years, completing qualifications and competing in triathlons, he has now built his brand up and hopes to take it with him when he pursues a career in acting.

He said: ‘I am a product of my own company. I feel like anyone in the personal training world needs to look the part.

‘More than anything I want people to be happy. It’s not just about having abs it’s about how you’re feeling in your life. It’s a lifestyle.’

As well as personal training, which he Mark offers sports massage.

He has eight clients and on a standard day is out working and at college from 5.30am until 10pm.

He trains clients from Jack Plummer Gym in Southsea.