Portsmouth Freemasons donate £2,000 to Portsmouth Bowel Cancer appeal towards life-saving research

The Portsmouth Freemasons have donated £2,000 towards a local charity which carries out life-saving cancer research
By Joe Buncle
Published 24th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:38 BST

Professor Jim Khan, patron of the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal and a consultant specialist larascopic surgeon, accepted a cheque for the sum on behalf of his charity at The Cosham Masonic Centre on Sunday, May 21.

The presentation was attended by bowel cancer patients, Portsmouth Freemasons and other supporters of The Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal.

Professor Jim Khan accepts a cheque on behalf of the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal.Professor Jim Khan accepts a cheque on behalf of the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal.
Professor Jim Khan accepts a cheque on behalf of the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal.
A spokesperson for the Cosham Masonic Centre said: ‘The event was one of several organised by Glenda and Nigel Green who have managed the Cosham Masonic Centre for a number of years. Raising funds for good causes is something that comes naturally to them, both at the masonic centre and afar.’

The centre plans to continue raising money for charity, which aims to provide surgical support for patients, training surgeons to work with the latest technology in the field and to fund cutting-edge research.

