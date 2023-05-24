Professor Jim Khan, patron of the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal and a consultant specialist larascopic surgeon, accepted a cheque for the sum on behalf of his charity at The Cosham Masonic Centre on Sunday, May 21.

The presentation was attended by bowel cancer patients, Portsmouth Freemasons and other supporters of The Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Portsmouth Society plays key role in guiding development in the city 50 years after it was established

Professor Jim Khan accepts a cheque on behalf of the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal.

A spokesperson for the Cosham Masonic Centre said: ‘The event was one of several organised by Glenda and Nigel Green who have managed the Cosham Masonic Centre for a number of years. Raising funds for good causes is something that comes naturally to them, both at the masonic centre and afar.’