News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth gyms to join in 2024 including David Lloyd, Village, and the Mountbatten Centre

It is that time of year again, an overindulgent festive period sees us looking to the new year with fitness resolutions at the forefront of our mind.
By Joe Williams
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:33 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:44 GMT

The News has surveyed some of the gyms on offer in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, with options available to cater for all tastes, budgets, and fitness goals.

The News has looked at the best and brilliant gym options in Portsmouth for 2024.

1. Portsmouth gyms for 2024

The News has looked at the best and brilliant gym options in Portsmouth for 2024. Photo: Sarah Marston Instagram: @sarahmarston13 / Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
The Village Health and Wellness Club in Lakeshore, Cosham provides a modern equipped gym, outdoor work out area, indoor heated pool and a sauna and steam room. If racquet sports is more of your bag, they also boast indoor squash courts and a range of exercise classes. There is no joining fee and membership options range from £37.58 a month for 12 months or £50 a month for three months with a 90 day notice period.

2. Village Health and Wellness Club

The Village Health and Wellness Club in Lakeshore, Cosham provides a modern equipped gym, outdoor work out area, indoor heated pool and a sauna and steam room. If racquet sports is more of your bag, they also boast indoor squash courts and a range of exercise classes. There is no joining fee and membership options range from £37.58 a month for 12 months or £50 a month for three months with a 90 day notice period. Photo: -

Photo Sales
The Mountbatten Centre gym is run by BH Live Active which also run a number of facilities in and around Portsmouth, including Portsmouth Tennis Centre, and the Pyramids gym with memberships providing access across all facilities. Membership prices range from £23 to £41 a month depending on what facilities you want to use, and what times you want to attend. Mountbatten boasts a modern equipped gym, swimming pool, squash courts and sports hall, as well as an outside running track.

3. Mountbatten Centre

The Mountbatten Centre gym is run by BH Live Active which also run a number of facilities in and around Portsmouth, including Portsmouth Tennis Centre, and the Pyramids gym with memberships providing access across all facilities. Membership prices range from £23 to £41 a month depending on what facilities you want to use, and what times you want to attend. Mountbatten boasts a modern equipped gym, swimming pool, squash courts and sports hall, as well as an outside running track. Photo: Picture: Sarah Marston Instagram: @sarahmarston13

Photo Sales
PureGym has a number of gyms in the region including in Commercial Road, as well North Harbour, Fareham and Waterlooville. It offers an affordable membership price with no contract necessary. Prices start at £15.99. As the name suggests this is purely a gym and provides high quality kit from cardio machines to free weights.

4. PureGym

PureGym has a number of gyms in the region including in Commercial Road, as well North Harbour, Fareham and Waterlooville. It offers an affordable membership price with no contract necessary. Prices start at £15.99. As the name suggests this is purely a gym and provides high quality kit from cardio machines to free weights. Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthDavid Lloyd