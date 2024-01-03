It is that time of year again, an overindulgent festive period sees us looking to the new year with fitness resolutions at the forefront of our mind.
The News has surveyed some of the gyms on offer in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, with options available to cater for all tastes, budgets, and fitness goals.
1. Portsmouth gyms for 2024
Photo: Sarah Marston Instagram: @sarahmarston13 / Portsmouth FC
2. Village Health and Wellness Club
The Village Health and Wellness Club in Lakeshore, Cosham provides a modern equipped gym, outdoor work out area, indoor heated pool and a sauna and steam room. If racquet sports is more of your bag, they also boast indoor squash courts and a range of exercise classes. There is no joining fee and membership options range from £37.58 a month for 12 months or £50 a month for three months with a 90 day notice period. Photo: -
3. Mountbatten Centre
The Mountbatten Centre gym is run by BH Live Active which also run a number of facilities in and around Portsmouth, including Portsmouth Tennis Centre, and the Pyramids gym with memberships providing access across all facilities. Membership prices range from £23 to £41 a month depending on what facilities you want to use, and what times you want to attend. Mountbatten boasts a modern equipped gym, swimming pool, squash courts and sports hall, as well as an outside running track. Photo: Picture: Sarah Marston Instagram: @sarahmarston13
4. PureGym
PureGym has a number of gyms in the region including in Commercial Road, as well North Harbour, Fareham and Waterlooville. It offers an affordable membership price with no contract necessary. Prices start at £15.99. As the name suggests this is purely a gym and provides high quality kit from cardio machines to free weights. Photo: Other