Portsmouth Hospitals Charity’s Great South Run fundraiser for NHS patients and staff

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity were flying the flag for their local hospital at one of the top events in the city’s calendar.
By Simon Carter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:18 BST
Some of the runners who took part in the Great South Run to fundraise for Portsmouth Hospitals CharitySome of the runners who took part in the Great South Run to fundraise for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity
The charity’s 60-strong team of runners took on the Great South Run last weekend to fundraise for wards and departments of their choice.

Thanks to those pounding the Southsea street, the charity - which supports Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) - has raised more than £12,000 for patients and staff.

Various participants representing PHC also ran for personal reasons. They included Tom Weeks, who was keen to give back to the hospital teams caring for his 82-year-old father Jim, who received a life-saving kidney transplant at QA last year.

Tom Weeks pictured with dad Jim and his mumTom Weeks pictured with dad Jim and his mum
Tom, 46, said: “I’m so thankful to the hospital’s renal teams who helped my dad back to health. It’s amazing that just a year on after his transplant, he enjoys a superior life and his energy now is no comparison.

“So to run today’s event was a fantastic experience and I really enjoyed supporting Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, as it’s such a worthwhile cause.”

Among the runners were Head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity Kate Sandys, who finished her second 10-mile Great South Run.

Kate said: “It was amazing to see so many runners supporting Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

“Thank you so much to our runners, those who’ve donated and supported us along the way, including at the Great South Run cheering points.”

If you would like to fundraise for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, email [email protected]

