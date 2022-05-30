Portsmouth hosts major meeting of UK's top maritime leaders in major coup for city's port

An aerial shot of Portsmouth International Port

Portsmouth International Port hosted the latest meeting of the national council of Maritime UK – the country’s umbrella body support more than a million jobs nationwide.

The event, held on Wednesday, was the first in-person meeting staged of the national council in three years.

The move was welcomed by Anne-Marie Mountifield, chairman of Maritime UK Solent – who is part of the national council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: ‘It is an honour for Maritime UK Solent to receive the National Council for the first in-person meeting after such a long time.

‘It highlights the level of success achieved by our regional cluster, and the significant contribution to the regional and national economy made by the Solent's maritime sector.

‘The Solent has 340 miles of coastline, three islands, three peninsulas, three major international gateway ports, an emerging freeport, world-leading training institutions and a rich maritime heritage. All of this drives a powerful £5.8bn maritime economy, making the Solent the beating heart of the world's marine and maritime sector.

Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port’s director, was delighted to host the meeting and added: ‘The maritime sector is crucial for the economy and we are committed to provide opportunities that showcases the essential role this industry provides.

‘Like many UK ports we have faced challenges, but this hasn’t prevented our own ambitions for growth, which is evidenced by construction taking place on our terminal transformation.