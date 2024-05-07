Portsmouth International Port put up for green energy accolade at Sailwaze awards 2024 - how to vote
and live on Freeview channel 276
The port has been shortlisted in the first ever Sailwaze awards ceremony. Celebrations will highlight the best in the cruise industry, with winners being picked by the general public.
Officials have focused on environmentally friendly projects to develop, which includes the creation of an £11.25m carbon neutral passenger terminal. The aim is to boost tourism in a sustainable manner. Solar energy also powers 35 per cent of the site’s electricity.
A spokesperson for the port said the venue, owned by the people of Portsmouth, is committed to the city and creating green energy projects. They added: “We are genuinely excited to have been shortlisted for a Sailawaze award, and to be the only port nominated in the sustainability category. Being voted for by the public demonstrates our value to the city and we would be very grateful to anyone who takes the time to vote. Sharing the stage for high profile awards puts a spotlight on Portsmouth and further boosts our position in the industry and the port’s growth.
“Whether you have travelled with us, enjoyed our community open days or are simply just a fan of the port, your vote will go a long way to help us reach our goals.” The spokesperson added work is still ongoing for the Sea Change project, where ships will be able to charge their batteries on site. Voting is open until May 10 and can be found online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.