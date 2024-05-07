Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The port has been shortlisted in the first ever Sailwaze awards ceremony. Celebrations will highlight the best in the cruise industry, with winners being picked by the general public.

The new terminal at Portsmouth International Port will accommodate the passengers embarking and disembarking. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

Officials have focused on environmentally friendly projects to develop, which includes the creation of an £11.25m carbon neutral passenger terminal. The aim is to boost tourism in a sustainable manner. Solar energy also powers 35 per cent of the site’s electricity.

A spokesperson for the port said the venue, owned by the people of Portsmouth, is committed to the city and creating green energy projects. They added: “We are genuinely excited to have been shortlisted for a Sailawaze award, and to be the only port nominated in the sustainability category. Being voted for by the public demonstrates our value to the city and we would be very grateful to anyone who takes the time to vote. Sharing the stage for high profile awards puts a spotlight on Portsmouth and further boosts our position in the industry and the port’s growth.