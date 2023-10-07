Families flocked to Portsmouth’s international port as it opened its doors for an annual community event.

Portsmouth International Port in Wharf Road held the event on Saturday, October 7, between 10am and 4pm – showcasing its cutting-edge carbon-neutral terminal extension. It was made possible following an £11.25m investment through the government’s levelling up fund to transform the city’s tourism industry. Construction took 18 months to complete.

Fun-filled family activities were on offer, with 30 exhibitors from across the maritime industry setting up exhibitions. People got the chance to climb aboard ships, go on tours around the harbour and see other vessels such as police boats up close.

Here are 30 photographs of people enjoying the community day:

1 . Portsmouth International Port community day 2023 The local community were invited to explore the Portsmouth International Port on Saturday where stallholders, port machinery and various ships were available to explore. Pictured - Youngster Alice Rose-Payne, 2 getting a closer look at some of the port machinery. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

