Portsmouth International Port to open its doors for free community open day

Find out what it takes to become the UK’s most successful local authority port, have a look at the impressive cargo equipment and get access to the kind of ships that come into Portsmouth.

The open day will showcase: what the maritime industry does for Portsmouth, maritime skills, jobs and future roles and protecting the maritime and port environment

PIP, along with Brittany Ferries, Condor Ferries and neighbouring cargo terminal Portico, became a lifeline operation during the pandemic. They helped keep Great Britain stocked up with vital, with port staff recognised as keyworkers for their service.

A general view of the exterior of Portsmouth International Port, on May 24, 2022. By Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The port want to celebrate the dedication of their staff and those of the port's partners, and create awareness of the huge variety of jobs available within the maritime sector.