Portsmouth leading workspace secures 12,169 sq ft new lettings deal

Charles Taylor continues to grow as it relocates its 50-year-old Assistance business from Chichester to a new central location at Lakeside. This strategic move is driven by the company's commitment to continued commercial growth and to providing an optimal work environment for its employees.

Lakeside has been chosen for its accessibility and excellent transport links, ensuring a smooth commuting experience and access to amenities for Charles Taylor’s employees and clients.

The decision to relocate to Lakeside was further reinforced by the access it provides to a wide pool of talent, facilitating Charles Taylor's commitment of continuing to build a diverse and skilled workforce, and to foster staff retention.

Neil Heasman, Operational Director and Jody Baker, CEO at Charles Taylor.

Specialising in emergency medical and security assistance, travel risk management and insurance claims solutions, Charles Taylor Assistance operates 24 hours a day, all year round. Lakeside’s ability to offer 24-hour amenities, a great on-site staff presence and the option of hybrid working, fully supports Charles Taylor's business model.

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said:“At Lakeside, we are dedicated to helping our occupiers shape the future of work. We provide an environment that supports employee health and wellbeing while helping businesses bring in new talent and retain employees.

“Our values align with Charles Taylor’s in improving lives while benefiting the health and wellbeing of everyone on campus. We look forward to welcoming Charles Taylor to our dynamic blue and green business community.”

Jody Baker, CEO of Charles Taylor Assistance, whose staff will be located at Lakeside, says: "It's been a momentous journey for the company over the last 50 years. We started in 1973 as CEGA, a family enterprise based at Goodwood, and went on to create a large local business in Funtington, Chichester. We soon developed into a global provider of medical and security assistance, travel risk management and insurance claims solutions.

“Now part of the Charles Taylor Group and serving the wider multisector insurance market, we’re at the next chapter of our growth; supported by Charles Taylor’s presence in over 100 global locations. I'm honoured to take the business forward and our new base at Lakeside is the next step in fulfilling our commercial growth plan."

