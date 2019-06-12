Portsmouth McDonald's to trial longer breakfast menu hours

BREAKFAST food lovers rejoice because you will now have more time to get your hands on McMuffins in Portsmouth.

McDonald’s is launching a trial of extending its breakfast menu hours and our city is one of the places where they will test it out.

Starting from today seven restaurants in Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight will be serving breakfast dishes until 11am – a whole 30 minutes longer than they have traditionally been available.

Meaning you will have more time to get your hands on McMuffins at the McDonald’s branches at the Ocean Retail Park, Commercial Road, Cosham, Fratton Park and North Harbour.

READ MORE: This McDonald's branch in Portsmouth will now deliver

However this does mean that customers will have to wait until 11am to get Big Macs but the trial is to determine whether or not the public wants to see this rolled out across the UK and Ireland.

McDonald’s franchisee Grant Copper, who owns and operates the restaurants trialling extended breakfast service in Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight, said: ‘I’m thrilled to be bringing this service to my customers, and look forward to hearing their feedback.’

READ MORE: Here are the best and worst McDonald's in our area

Even better news for McDelivery customers who currently have a 10.15am cut-off for breakfast orders, the extra 30 minutes will allow orders to be placed through Uber Eats until 10.45am in the test restaurants.

The trial will run from June 12 for six weeks and McDonald’s is keen to hear if this is something you’d like to see extended to your local restaurant?