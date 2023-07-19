An aerial picture of Camber Dock fish market

Mr Morgan said funding from the UK Seafood Fund would boost infrastructure, help the local economy and provide a healthy marine environment ‘for years to come’.

Three projects were awarded funding in Mr Morgan’s Portsmouth South constituency, including £362,975 to regenerate Camber Dock Fish Market’s onshore facilities.

The project will create an ice plant for fishers to use at sea to keep catch fresh and improve facilities at the market to increase sales.

The University of Portsmouth has been awarded £569,361 for a project to collect data on five data-poor species/groups – sea bass, black sea bream, skates and rays, tope and smooth hound - to improve the management of the fisheries.

Langstone Harbour Board has also been awarded £233,450 to upgrade the Eastney pontoon, which will increase the quantity of catch landed in Langstone.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Portsmouth’s fishing community has been integral to our city for generations, but too often ports, harbours and fishing infrastructure are ignored when it comes to government funding.

‘I have long called for investment into our city to create jobs and boost the local economy.

‘This funding will also provide a healthy marine environment for years to come.

“Portsmouth people will welcome funding for projects like the regeneration of Camber Dock Fish Market’s onshore facilities, which are needed for our local fishing industries to remain sustainable long into the future.’