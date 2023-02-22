A new study has revealed the top 10 best UK cities to work in based on the cost of living, gross pay and average working hours, and Portsmouth features in sixth place with an average annual salary of £27,515 for a 37 hour week. The research was carried out by Utility Bidder looking at which UK cities offered workers the highest and lowest salaries, as well as revealing the best places to work based on factors such as the cost of living index, and average working hours per week.