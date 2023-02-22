Portsmouth named in the top ten cities to work in to cope with the cost of living crisis
Portsmouth has been named as one of the best cities to work in as part of a study to look at how people are coping with the cost of living crisis.
A new study has revealed the top 10 best UK cities to work in based on the cost of living, gross pay and average working hours, and Portsmouth features in sixth place with an average annual salary of £27,515 for a 37 hour week. The research was carried out by Utility Bidder looking at which UK cities offered workers the highest and lowest salaries, as well as revealing the best places to work based on factors such as the cost of living index, and average working hours per week.
You can view the full research on its website. The full list saw Edinburgh take the top place with a salary of £30,172 for a 35-hour week, followed by Cardiff and Aberdeen.