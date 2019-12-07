Portsmouth performance clothing brand extends its partnership with professional cycling team

A PERFORMANCE clothing brand has extended its partnership with a professional cycling team.

Portsmouth-based brand dhb, which designs and develops tri-sport apparel at its headquarters in North Harbour, will enter a third year of sponsorship with the Hampshire-based Canyon dhb powered by Soreen squad when the season begins on January 1.

Operating in the third tier of world cycling, the team have established themselves as the most powerful UK outfit behind Team Ineos.

A tally of 20 individual wins, alongside a raft of team successes, arrived after dhb stepped up as title sponsor last season.

Brand manager Rob Atkins is confident there is plenty more to come as the partnership continues to blossom.

He said: ‘We are thrilled to be embarking on a third year with the squad and we are confident 2020 is going to be the best yet.

‘Watching the riders top the podium is a source of great pride for the whole dhb team, with our first season as title partner exceeding all expectations.

‘But the partnership is about more than just winning. Feedback from the squad is key for us to keep developing exciting products for every cyclist, whatever their motivation.’

READ MORE: Portsmouth racer determined to take Vitus chance

Expert insight from the riders over the past two years has seen the brand’s product development team refine their range – from top to bottom.

Last season the riders took their Aeron Lab kit into the University of Southampton’s wind tunnel and the result will be the fastest and most aerodynamic clothing the brand has ever produced.

Designed without compromising on comfort and manufactured in a European factory supplying Olympic champions, that kit will go on sale in the spring.

Among last season’s memorable triumphs for the squad, previously known as Canyon dhb powered by Bloor Homes, were a second successive Tour Series crown and Rory Townsend’s sprints classification glory at the Tour of Britain.