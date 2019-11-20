Portsmouth Pride announces date and location for next year's Pride event

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH Pride’s organising committee have officially announced the details of next year’s Pride event.

The event, which celebrates equality and diversity in the city and supports the LGBTQ+ community, will be held on Saturday, June 20 on Castle Field in Southsea.

Celebrations will include a host of acts including live music and, cabaret and drag queen performances.

The event will be armed forces-themed, with 2020 being exactly 20 years since it was decriminalised for people in the armed forces to be gay.

2019’s Pride event saw nearly 7,000 people attend on Castle Field, which was the highest attendance of the event so far.

More acts will be announced over the next few months.