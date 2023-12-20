Portsmouth recruitment firm Carrington West celebrates double win at prestigious awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Carrington West was recognised as having the best “reward and recognition” programme across all Investors in People-accredited (IIP) organisations in the UK. The recruiter’s HR Manager, Emily Christmas, also came home with HR Person of the Year for her work on employee engagement and people development.
Managing Director James Fernandes said: “Investors in People provide a robust and internationally recognised framework for us build our business around. Winning these awards is not only an opportunity to celebrate what we have achieved, but strengthens our commitment to putting our people at the forefront of our business.”
Emily added: “I am truly thankful for the opportunity to work with IIP and incredibly honoured to receive an award. Employees are the biggest asset to any company and I am thankful to everyone at Carrington West and IIP for their unwavering dedication in supporting our people programmes.”
The double win marked another success for the company, based at Lakeside North Harbour, having made it into this year’s top ten medium-sized businesses in the rankings of best UK places to work pulled together by The Sunday Times. Carrington West also fared well in two other recruitment industry awards held in November. It was recognised internationally and nationally for its people development programme as well as an individual consultant award from professional body REC (Recruitment and Employment Confederation) and highly commended for both its employer branding and individual consultant at Global Recruiter magazine.
The success at this year’s IIP awards in London comes after it was crowned Best Company to Work For at the same event in 2022. IIP CEO Paul Devoy said: “The winners on the night showcased the gold standard in people management and have produced fantastic work across the board. I have no doubt that the recognition from the evening, will continue to inspire employers and employees alike, as we all work to ‘Make Work Better’ globally.”
Carrington West was founded in 2011 and provides talent in the UK buildings and construction, highways, transport and infrastructure, property, rail, town planning, utilities, telecoms and power, water and environmental sectors.