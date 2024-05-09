Portsmouth recruitment firm scoop multiple awards

By Ed BakerContributor
Published 9th May 2024, 14:43 BST
Wild Recruitment scooped a number of awards at a ceremony

A recruitment business in Portsmouth picked up several major awards at a glittering ceremony.

Wild Recruitment’s Martha Thompson won ‘rookie of the year’ while Danielle McNally and Lynsey Hall were recognised for their long service.

The event was held by Berry Recruitment Group (BRG) of which Wild Recruitment is one of the brands.

Martha Thompson

It works from around 40 locations across England and Wales and the Portsmouth branch was highly praised.

The event was held at the exclusive Centurion Golf Club near Hemel Hempstead, close to BRG’s HQ in St Albans.

Managing director of BRG, Chris Chown, said: “Wild Recruitment in Portsmouth is one our shining lights.

“It has had consistent success for many years, providing the businesses in and around Portsmouth with mainly temporary workers across multiple sectors.

“There is a great team which has diversified into different sectors and which also provides permanent staff.

“With other BRG branches in Gosport, Southampton and three in Sussex we enjoy a real presence on the south coast.”

Mr Chown addressed the consultants at the conference and outlined why there was room for optimism in the economy and recruitment market this year.

He also committed to continue investing in the group’s infrastructure including IT and internal training.

BRG has brands including Berry Recruitment, Wild Recruitment, Wild Berry Associates and First Recruitment Services.

