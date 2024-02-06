While a Michelin star remains the pinnacle of the industry, it is not necessarily what every restaurant is aiming towards. There are many fantastic eateries that serve up quality, honest food that is worthy of celebration. Whether it is fine dining, premium fast food, or homemade freshly cooked meals, Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have many places to offer.
Here are 21 fantastic restaurants worthy of celebration as picked by The News:
2. The Chambers
The Chambers is a cosy and unique venue which, despite its popularity, has managed to keep the feel of Southsea's best kept secret. Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Truffles Bistro
Truffles Bistro, Fareham, is a modern European bistro that celebrates locally sourced food. The menu can change regularly due to the seasonal produce they use but whatever the menu the restaurant remains popular with locals. Photo: Google
4. Captains Table
The Captains Table is located in the Keppel's Head Hotel in the Hard. It boasts a traditional British and European menu while also offering a Japanese menu. Pictured is ramen with braised pork belly. Photo: Habibur Rahman