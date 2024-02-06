News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth restaurants alternative awards: No Michelin stars but 21 of The News' favourite restaurants

The Michelin star guide has been released and while a number of restaurants in the area have been selected, there remains many more that deserve some love.
By Joe Williams
Published 6th Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT
While a Michelin star remains the pinnacle of the industry, it is not necessarily what every restaurant is aiming towards. There are many fantastic eateries that serve up quality, honest food that is worthy of celebration. Whether it is fine dining, premium fast food, or homemade freshly cooked meals, Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have many places to offer.

Here are 21 fantastic restaurants worthy of celebration as picked by The News:

The Chambers is a cosy and unique venue which, despite its popularity, has managed to keep the feel of Southsea's best kept secret.

2. The Chambers

The Chambers is a cosy and unique venue which, despite its popularity, has managed to keep the feel of Southsea's best kept secret. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Truffles Bistro, Fareham, is a modern European bistro that celebrates locally sourced food. The menu can change regularly due to the seasonal produce they use but whatever the menu the restaurant remains popular with locals.

3. Truffles Bistro

Truffles Bistro, Fareham, is a modern European bistro that celebrates locally sourced food. The menu can change regularly due to the seasonal produce they use but whatever the menu the restaurant remains popular with locals. Photo: Google

The Captains Table is located in the Keppel's Head Hotel in the Hard. It boasts a traditional British and European menu while also offering a Japanese menu. Pictured is ramen with braised pork belly.

4. Captains Table

The Captains Table is located in the Keppel's Head Hotel in the Hard. It boasts a traditional British and European menu while also offering a Japanese menu. Pictured is ramen with braised pork belly. Photo: Habibur Rahman

