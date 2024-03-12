Portsmouth shoppers set for share of £500,000 gold rush

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the supermarket’s Stronger Starts campaign, between 12 noon and 1pm, shoppers in the Old Portsmouth Express store can take a lucky dip to find a gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

The customer who finds a gold token will be able to choose which local school or community project will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

The three local recipients vying for a chance of being awarded the Golden Token and £5,000 are Arundel Court Primary Academy, The Girls' Network and Havelock Community Centre.

Some lucky Portsmouth youngsters will benefit from £5,000 when a shopper finds the golden token

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities for Tesco, said: “Right now, £5,000 can make a massive difference to a school or community project and help them give children a stronger start in life. Our Stronger Starts campaign has already funded so many groups and schools right across the UK and we can’t wait to see what these Golden Tokens can do in more communities across the country.

“We’re giving customers who visit these 100 stores the chance to make a difference to a school or group that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

To date, the Old Portsmouth Express store has handed out £170,609 to local good causes.

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year and are part of Tesco Stronger Starts, a £5million grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK. The grants are there to help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Schools and children’s groups can apply via Groundwork for a grant by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts . Successful applications will go to a vote in their local Tesco store where customers choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.