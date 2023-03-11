News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth shops: 13 empty shops in and around Commercial Road - including U-Need-Us and Debenhams

High streets across the country have faced mounting pressure in recent years as more and more buyers switch to online shopping.

By Joe Buncle
17 minutes ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 6:15pm

The Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the cost of living crisis have also played a part in pushing shops to close and businesses to fail. Commercial Road remains one of Portmouth’s shopping hot-spots, but the high street has changed dramatically over the years.

Here are 13 shops on Commercial Road that are currently empty:

One of the largest empty units on Commercial Road, the site of the former Debenhams department store has been the subject of numerous development proposals.

Playlands Amusements is a disused unit on the corner bewteen Commercial Road and Lake Road. Various new uses have been suggested for the building including a city council drop-in centre as part of the City Centre North regeneration scheme.

This empty unit - nextdoor to The Gold Centre jewellry shop - was formerly a branch of travel agent chain TUI.

Before its closure, the Waterlooville Model Centre was a hub for hobbyists to assembly kits to make miniature aircraft and other scale models.

