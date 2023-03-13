News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth shops: Here are 9 independent businesses on and around Commercial Road including King of Vintage and Jenny's Cafe

Commercial Road is one of Portsmouth’s most popular high streets and is known for hosting big name brands like Primark and WHSmith.

By Joe Buncle
42 minutes ago

It is also home to the Cascades Shopping Centre which is full of popular shops and and eateries.

However, there are also smaller businesses here that sometimes go under the radar when competing with major retailers. Here are 9 independent businesses on Commercial Road:

Commercial Road is home to many independent businesses. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

1. Commercial Road

The Gold Centre is a jewellery shop on Commercial Road. It is currently holding a closing down sale.

2. The Gold Centre - 248d Commercial Road

Andy's Ex-Government Surplus Store on Charlotte Street - just off Commercial Road - specialises in the sale of military gear and clothing. The business has another outlet on St Vincent Road, Southsea which focuses on maritime antiques.

3. Andy's Ex-Government Surplus Store - 25 Charlotte Street

Acorn Cycles is an independent bicycle shop which has been serving customers on Charlotte Street - just off Commercial Road - for five years.

4. Acorn Cycles - 10 Charlotte Street

