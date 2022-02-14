Portsmouth telemarketing agency celebrates growth and is awarded for investing in its workforce

Paragon Marketing, based in Northarbour Road, Portsmouth, helps both small and large businesses grow by putting their products or services in front of the right people at the right time.

The business is a lead generator for its clients, identifying initial opportunities for the client to reach their target market. Director Owen Cole said it’s important to make a good first impression as his team acts as the first contact between the client and their customer.

He said: ‘We’re quality driven and focus more on quality than quantity, people are at the heart of our business so we’re really focused on providing quality services for all our clients, no matter how big or small they are.’

Paragon works closely with its clients, organising appointments and meetings and creating engagement with the target market using strategies that have been tailored to the clients’ needs.

Owen said that he feels proud with how much the business has grown since he started in 2017, with co-director Clare Rafferty joining in 2020.

He said: ‘We’ve invested a lot into our people, we’ve grown from having 12 staff pre-pandemic to now having 47 and a turnover of more than £2m. We’ve also invested into learning and development, since bringing in our learning and development manager Dan we’ve seen a massive boost in productivity.’

Pictured: The team at Paragon Marketing. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The company has built its own ‘Paragon Academy’ which provides information and support to employees for life outside the office as well as work-related support. The office also has a pool table and employees are encouraged to bring in their pet dogs to boost morale and positivity.

Owen is pleased that the business’ commitment to investing in its employees has been reflected through being awarded the ‘We Invest in People’ accreditation from standards provider Investors in People.

He said: ‘Having these accreditations really helps us, especially when it comes to staff retention because it shows our commitment to our employees and how much we do care about them and their wellbeing.’

Additionally the company was awarded the ISO 90001 accreditation for quality management, demonstrating that it provides the highest quality service to its clients.

Pictured: Directors, Owen Cole and Clare Rafferty at Paragon Marketing, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

For more information, visit paragonmarketing.co.uk and find Paragon Marketing on Facebook.

