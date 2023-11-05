Portsmouth’s care-experienced young people ‘step out of their comfort zone’

Celebration event at the top of Spinnaker Tower

A series of activities and events were organised by social care practitioners to encourage young people, aged 18-25, to learn new skills and form friendships as they move towards independance.

To coincide with the end of the week, a special event was hosted at the top of Spinnaker Tower with entertainment, a DJ and photobooth.

SYFW is an initiative organised by Portsmouth City Council to recognise the extraordinary achievements of care-experienced young people.

The week saw activities including football matches, hair and beauty workshops, arts and crafts and more take place across the city.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at PCC, said: "It was fantastic to meet everyone to celebrate all they have achieved.

"Care-experienced young people may not have the support network around them to recognise everything they do - so coming together at an event is a great way to do just that.

"Each activity has encouraged them to step out of their comfort zones and try something different. These new skills and experiences will stay with them long after this week as they move towards living a more independent life as adults."

Sam Bushby, deputy director for children's social care at PCC, said: "I would like to thank everyone who has helped organise SUFW.

"We feel it's important to provide our young people with opportunities to build confidence and gain their independence when they are ready to. This is an ongoing process that happens over time.

"SUFW provides a focus and opportunity to create vital support networks for young people that will last long into adulthood.

"The relationships built as a result of these activities will shape their futures in positive ways."

The SYF team who organised the event are made up of personal advisors and social workers who support young people who come under the care of PCC. The activities were organised to coincide with National Care Leavers Week.