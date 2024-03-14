2 . Blue Anchor pub

The Blue Anchor pub at 2 London Road, North End, shut last year after a man suffered a fractured skull during a violent incident. It is listed as available to rent for £22,000.00 by Flude Property Consultants. A statement from the listing reads: "The accommodation comprises of a ground floor unit which has previously been used as a pub. The premises has a large open bar area with fitted bar from the previous tenant. To the rear there is further storage and a kitchen area to provide a food offering. There are male and female toilets with rear access to a yard which provides further seating. The premises would lend itself to suit a similar use or food offering STP." Photo: The News