The North End of Portsmouth – in the vicinity of the A2047 and comprising of London Road, Kingston Road, and Fratton Road – is home to many popular retail destinations, from major supermarkets to smaller independent businesses.
Here are 10 shops, bars and restaurants which are currently empty in Portsmouth's North End.
Watch the video embedded in the story to see what it's like to take a walk through Portsmouth's North End.
1. North End's empty shops
2. Blue Anchor pub
The Blue Anchor pub at 2 London Road, North End, shut last year after a man suffered a fractured skull during a violent incident. It is listed as available to rent for £22,000.00 by Flude Property Consultants. A statement from the listing reads: "The accommodation comprises of a ground floor unit which has previously been used as a pub. The premises has a large open bar area with fitted bar from the previous tenant. To the rear there is further storage and a kitchen area to provide a food offering. There are male and female toilets with rear access to a yard which provides further seating. The premises would lend itself to suit a similar use or food offering STP." Photo: The News
3. Mazar Restaurant
According to Google Street view, the building which formerly housed Mazar restaurant - next to Matts Fisheries - has been empty since at least 2011. Photo: Google
4. Mark Anthony barbershop
Mark Anthony barbershop at 3 London Road, North End, Portsmouth shut last year, with owner Mark now running the business from home. Photo: The News