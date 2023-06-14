The campus scooped the major award in recognition of its property strategy at the South Coast Property Awards 2023.

This is the second year in a row that Lakeside – where The News is based - has been honoured at the ceremony, after being named Business Park of the Year in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the Workplace of the Year accolade, Portsmouth City Council, which owns Lakeside, was also a finalist in the Commercial Landlord category.

The Workplace of the Year award recognised organisations that have used their property strategy to create quality working styles, increase productivity, innovative working environments and give rise to open, inclusive work cultures.

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: ‘We are constantly seeking new opportunities to improve the working environment for all and are thrilled that our team's hard work has been recognised at the South Coast Property Awards once again.

‘Lakeside continues to be more than just a place where people come and work. It is a collaborative space that is changing the face of what a place of work should look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We offer an inspiring and relaxing environment that helps provide a unique experience for all, this includes our environmental and sustainability endeavours, providing a 130-acre site that stands out from the crowd and modern facilities for all.’

Lakeside is home to world-class brands and vibrant SMEs, including Babcock, Wiggle, Lead Forensics, Markerstudy, Virgin Media and Handelsbanken – all occupying a range of office suites from 1,000 to 70,000 sq ft.

Portsmouth City Council acquired the facility in 2019 and strategic real estate advisor Avison Young was appointed managing agent of the park to provide a comprehensive property management service.

The Lakeside campus is known for its rural surroundings, including pockets of rugged woodland and a large lake. It boasts wildlife walks and plenty of outdoor space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Southall, Assistant Director Regeneration (Property & Investment) at Portsmouth City Council, added: ‘It’s absolutely wonderful to see that Lakeside has received recognition for its market leading workplace environment.

‘The award is testament to the dedication, vision and investment by the team and the Council in continuing to evolve the fantastic work environment and setting the tone for the Solent Region.