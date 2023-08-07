Portsmouth's passion to improve local marine environments hailed as ‘unrivalled’

"The sea is a key part of Portsmouth's identity"

The comment follows an ocean literacy event in the city attended by marine experts, city leaders and regional stakeholders.

Portsmouth City Council and the University of Portsmouth hosted the event which showcased results from the UKRI funded SMMR Diverse Marine Values Project’s work in Portsmouth and other project locations.

Researchers have been exploring the diverse relationships between communities and marine environments. It is hoped their findings can play a part in the council's ongoing commitment to consider environmental issues relating to the ocean in its decision making.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, PCC’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Greening, said: "I've been blown away by how much everyone wants to do everything possible to make a difference here.

"There is an unrivalled passion to take action to protect and improve marine environments around Portsmouth.

"It was really good to hear about the research that's being done and share ideas on how we can all make a positive difference.

"The sea is a key part of Portsmouth's identity and we want to make sure it is in the best possible condition for people to benefit from the economic and leisure opportunities it provides."

UoP professor Steve Fletcher, who is leading the project, added: “Portsmouth, like many other coastal areas, is at the forefront of climate change, and disproportionately affected compared to inland communities.

“The climate crisis has profound effects on the ocean, from rising water temperatures to changes in ocean chemistry to sea-level rise and increased storminess, which directly impact our local waters.

"Urgent action is needed to reverse these devastating changes and restore the health of our ocean.

"The Diverse Marine Values project engages with local communities to help them influence and protect this most important local resource.”

Using arts-based research methods, such as filmed interviews, theatre, digital storytelling and photo essays, the Diverse Marine Values project engages local communities and amplifies the voices of those often overlooked in discussions about the ocean.

The event showcased some of the initial results from an ocean literacy survey conducted in Portsmouth as part of the project.

Early results show that 88% of the survey respondents felt that protecting the marine environment is important to them, with 47% of respondents indicating that they feel concerned when they think about the marine environment.

This work, led by Dr Emma McKinley from Cardiff University, explores the different relationships and values that local people in the city have with their coasts and seas.

As part of the UKRI funded Diverse Values project, the project organisers are interested in hearing from local residents.