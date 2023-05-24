Portsmouth’s Wild Recruitment scoops awards at company’s national ceremony

From left - Anna-Lise Twigger, Jennie Hallsworth and Nicola Lubbe

Consultants from the group’s near-40 branches attended the event held at the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London.

BRG managing director Chris Chown presented the award to the team.

He said: ‘Social media has become a vital part of the recruiter’s armoury. While we still prize face-to-face contact above all else, there is no doubt that new media is extremely important.

‘Our Wild Recruitment branch in Portsmouth has been developing its social media output for many years now and it is reaping rewards.

‘It has attracted many excellent online reviews for its service and this really does play well with both clients and candidates.

‘It was also a pleasure to present Jennie Hallsworth with an award. She’s been with us for 16 years and simply doesn’t understand the word ‘no’.’

Consultant Lynsey Hall won a ‘star award’ for her efforts throughout 2022 and Hallsworth picked up an ‘outstanding achievement award’.

The branch was also named the third most profitable across the group and Anna-Lise Twigger was presented an award for the ‘Wild support person of the year’ and Nicola Lubbe was named ‘Wild newcomer of the year’.

BRG’s latest accounts showed an 11 per cent increase in gross profits to £14.4m.

Those attending also heard a tribute to BRG’s late chairman Tony Berry, who died last year aged 81.

In 1981 he bought a controlling stake in Blue Arrow, a recruitment business in St Albans, Herts. He grew this company quickly and acquired a number of other businesses including Manpower and Brook Street.

It was launched on the Stock Exchange, becoming a FTSE 100 company and developing into the biggest recruitment business in the world. It sponsored Britain’s America’s Cup challenge in the late 1980s.

Tony was once voted ‘best dressed man in the City’ and his generosity and largesse were legendary.