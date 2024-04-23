As previously reported, the Shoezone shop at 290 London Road in the main precinct in Waterlooville shut in May 2023 as the company cut costs by shutting shops which were deemed unprofitable, along with 400 other stores around the country including in Fareham. Now, the venue has been transformed and become a franchise of Premier. According to the chain’s website, there are about 4,000 Premier shops across the UK and they are all “locally owned by independent retailers.” It was previously thought that the venue could become an eatery after Tapasweny Ltd applied to Havant Borough Council for a license to sell alcohol in the shop last November.