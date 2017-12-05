Property experts win Most Active Agent in Hampshire

Have your say

A COMMERCIAL property company has been honoured for transacting more deals than any other agent in Hampshire.

Lambert Smith Hampton’s south coast office has been awarded the Most Active Agent in Hampshire title for the 11th year running by property magazine, Estates Gazette (EG).

The firm managed to transact 79 industrial deals throughout Hampshire in 2017.

Graham Holland, head of the South Coast office at LSH, said: ‘We’re delighted to be the recipients of this award,

‘Despite an ongoing lack of supply of good quality space, we continue to excel at finding opportunities that match the needs of our clients.’