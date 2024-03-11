The business’ licence was temporarily suspended in July 2023 incident but councillors decided to make this permanent, criticising the lack of engagement from the pub. The review was called by police who said there had been “numerous” management failings in how it dealt with the attack and subsequent investigations. This included the failure to provide CCTV footage. Superintendent Mark Lewis said pub staff had “served alcohol to customers beyond the point of drunkenness and this has fuelled this serious incident and an affray which followed, involving multiple customers from the pub,” adding that there “is a significant lack of management control”. After the incident, a 27-year-old man was taken to QA Hospital before being moved to a specialist trauma unit at Southampton General Hospital with a suspected skull fracture. Now, a "To Let" sign has appeared at the venue. It is listed as available to rent for £22,000.00 by Flude Property Consultants. A statement from the listing reads: "The accommodation comprises of a ground floor unit which has previously been used as a pub. The premises has a large open bar area with fitted bar from the previous tenant. To the rear there is further storage and a kitchen area to provide a food offering. There are male and female toilets with rear access to a yard which provides further seating. The premises would lend itself to suit a similar use or food offering STP."