Despite plans to scrap coronavirus measures in pubs and restaurants from July 19, food and drink places across the city will continue to encourage staff and customers to be Covid-safe.

Owners, landlords, and managers say that keeping customers safe and happy is their top priority, while a care home manager promises that his team will continue to keep residents safe and secure as lockdown measures lift.

Paul Stephens, manager at the Old Customs House in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Mike Cooter (170521)

Matt Jaffe, deputy manager of the Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea, said: ‘I think we’ll be keeping some of the measures - certain parts of our restaurants will remain socially distanced as there will still be customers who feel concerned.

‘I’m thinking our staff will be encouraged to continue to wear masks.’

Mario Figueiredo, owner of Algarve's Grill in Southsea, said: ‘We will respect all the rules. In the future, we expect to take these rules away to make the business better. We lose about 25 seats with the spaces in between tables.

‘We will also advise people to put on masks and write their names down.’

Businesses said that they will continue to follow government guidance as it is given.

Sean Muns, landlord of The Kings, said: ‘We’ll still be very cautious and may keep a couple of things in place.’

Paul Stephens, manager of The Old Customs House pub, said: ‘The reality is we will do whatever we need to do for our customers to make them feel as safe and comfortable as possible.

‘Any restrictions that reduce our capacity or our trade, then we would probably look to remove as long as we’re allowed to.

‘I expect there will be a lot more table service, so we’ll probably continue that if people feel more comfortable.’

The Golden Eagle has also benefited from table service, and plans to keep offering it even after measures are lifted.

Landlord Phil Estell said: ‘What we’d like to do is keep the table service - we don’t want to ditch that, I find it’s a lot easier to control the flow of tables.

‘I will still suggest that my staff wear masks but it will be a voluntary thing. Same with customers, if they feel comfortable wearing them, we will have masks for them to wear.

‘We’ll also have extra precautions regarding hygiene - regularly sterilising door handles, tables and chairs.’

Staff and residents at Alexandra Rose Residential Care Home in Farlington have been enjoying the lifting of measures that have already taken place.

Manager Dan Luter says that the care home has been lucky as there have been no Covid cases and now everyone has been double jabbed.

However, he added: ‘Things will definitely not be going back to normal after July 19.

‘We’ll still have to wear face masks but visiting will be more relaxed, hopefully.

‘We’ve all got to stay positive, but the most important thing is that residents are allowed to see families on a more relaxed basis.

‘We’ll take each day as it comes - I think all care homes have done their best.’

