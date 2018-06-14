Pub staff help clear beach and streets in annual litter pick

Staff from 11 Hall & Woodhouse managed public houses across Hampshire ‘called time’ at the bar and took to the streets to tackle litter.

A team from The Osbourne View, in Hill Head, took part in the annual green initiative on Saturday and tackled litter on Hill Head beach.

The company runs the event called Founder’s Sweeper every year in an attempt to improve the environment.

Giving up a total of 22 hours of their time, almost 60 bags of litter were collected by each of the Hampshire-based public houses – adding to the 5,000 total which has been gathered and disposed of since the Founder’s Sweepers campaign began.

Anthony Woodhouse, managing director at Hall & Woodhouse, said: ‘Working to support our local communities is something we are incredibly passionate about, and keeping them clean and safe is so important.

‘As a thriving hub in a local community, our managed public houses take part in this campaign as a team so they can really make a difference in the neighbourhoods in which they work.

‘Litter not only spoils how our beautiful landscapes look, it also creates toxins and pollutants that are harmful to the land, wildlife and livestock.’

He added: ‘Our teams really did their best with the 2018 big clean-up, and after all the hard work we provided them all with a bottle of Badger beer and Founders’ Day celebration cake.’

Founder’s Sweeper was introduced by Hall & Woodhouse 10 years ago to support the company’s values of ambition, dedication, integrity, kindness and teamwork.

All Hall & Woodhouse managed public houses across its regions support this annual campaign in aid of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean initiative.

Other Hall & Woodhouse pubs also took part on the day including The Jolly Sailor in Bursledon, The Plough, also in Bursledon, and The Talisman in Park Gate, as well as teams from The Beach House in Lymington, The House Martin in New Milton, The Empress of Blandings in Copythorne, The De Havilland Arms in Fleet, The Portsmouth Arms in Basingstoke, The Queens College Arms in Tadley and The Seven Stars in Petersfield.