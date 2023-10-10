Public Relations agency wins gold in national awards for the second year running

Briscoe PR with their prestigious gold award

Fareham-based Briscoe PR was “over the moon” to be awarded gold in the ‘Best Event’ category two years running.

The agency was recognised for its work to support Westlands Farm Shop’s hugely successful four day spring lambing event earlier this year.

The lambing event returned to Westlands Farm, in Shedfield, after two years of not going ahead due to Covid.

Briscoe PR drummed up excitement about the launch of the lambing event and secured a whopping 4,000 visitors across the four days.

Briscoe PR Managing Director Kevin Briscoe said he is incredibly proud of the whole team for receiving this accolade once again.

Kevin commented: “To win this award two years in a row is a real testament to our work, teamwork and creativity when it comes to supporting our clients with events.

“Every colleague had a part to play in the success of Westlands Farm Shop’s lambing days so it was a huge win for the whole team.

“It feels fantastic that our commitment to the PR industry has been recognised, and we're excited to see what events we can work on in the future.

“We would also like to congratulate all the finalists that were shortlisted in the CIPR PRide awards.”

Kayleigh Collett, the owner of Westlands Farm Shop, said: “The team at Briscoe PR played an enormous part in the success of the lambing event.

"Their expertise, creativity and attention to detail was paramount in ensuring people knew about the event, knew what to expect and kept the momentum going post event.”

Last year, Briscoe PR was awarded gold in the ‘Best Event’ for the team’s work to promote and produce content for the Hampshire Street Food Awards’ ‘Big Eat’ festival.

The festival was the first of its kind as people came together to celebrate food vendors and the event saw more than 8,000 people attend at the Royal Victoria Country Park.