Pubs near Southsea Common and ones we've lost from area over the years

Southsea Common is a popular place for locals and visitors alike to visit – with many opting for a well deserved drink while in the area.

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th May 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 12:34 BST

We’ve looked at some of the pubs near Southsea Common you may want to pop in to.

We’ve also looked at some pubs from the area that are no longer there.

The Jolly Sailor in Clarence Parade, is well positioned close to Southsea Common providing a good location to watch the world go by. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

1. The Jolly Sailor

The Jolly Sailor in Clarence Parade, is well positioned close to Southsea Common providing a good location to watch the world go by. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road is located a short walk to Southsea Common and the centre of Southsea making it a good spot to drop in for a pint. Pic Allan Hutchings

2. The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub

The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road is located a short walk to Southsea Common and the centre of Southsea making it a good spot to drop in for a pint. Pic Allan Hutchings Photo: Allan Hutchings

The Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea, in Southsea Terrace, is a welcoming pub with a variety of beers that is close to Southsea Common and centre of Southsea.

3. Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea

The Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea, in Southsea Terrace, is a welcoming pub with a variety of beers that is close to Southsea Common and centre of Southsea. Photo: -

In Middle Street, Southsea, this pub was built in 1968. During its lifetime it also operated under the names of Churchill’s and Jimmy’z. It closed in 1999 and was demolished following an arson attack.

4. The Black Prince

In Middle Street, Southsea, this pub was built in 1968. During its lifetime it also operated under the names of Churchill’s and Jimmy’z. It closed in 1999 and was demolished following an arson attack. Photo: -

