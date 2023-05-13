Pubs near Southsea Common and ones we've lost from area over the years

Southsea Common is a popular place for locals and visitors alike to visit – with many opting for a well deserved drink while in the area.
We’ve looked at some of the pubs near Southsea Common you may want to pop in to.
We’ve also looked at some pubs from the area that are no longer there.
1. The Jolly Sailor
The Jolly Sailor in Clarence Parade, is well positioned close to Southsea Common providing a good location to watch the world go by.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub
The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road is located a short walk to Southsea Common and the centre of Southsea making it a good spot to drop in for a pint. Pic Allan Hutchings Photo: Allan Hutchings
3. Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea
The Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea, in Southsea Terrace, is a welcoming pub with a variety of beers that is close to Southsea Common and centre of Southsea. Photo: -
4. The Black Prince
In Middle Street, Southsea, this pub was built in 1968. During its lifetime it also operated under the names of Churchill’s and Jimmy’z. It closed in 1999 and was demolished following an arson attack. Photo: -