Pupils visit house builders for first time

Wallisdean Infant School visit Bloor Homes Laurel Grove development in Fareham
A GROUP of schoolchildren donned hard hats and high visibility jackets when they made a special trip to a new development.

Nearly 60 Year 1 pupils from Wallisdean Infant School paid a visit to Bloor Homes’ Laurel Grove development off of Bishopsfield Road.

The Fareham school kids got to experience how a building site comes together for the first time.

Bloor Homes regional sales director, Luke Southgate and his site managers gave the pupils a talk on design features before showing them the building process first hand.

The group enjoyed a sneak preview of homes currently under construction and learned about brickwork, plumbing and painting.

Ginny Barton, Year 1 teacher at Wallisdean Infant School, said: ‘Our children were fascinated to see the change that was happening on the other side of our school fence.

‘They were interested in the process of building a house and how the builders plan the development for the people who lived there.

‘We loved the green space and they are inspired to enter the competition to design a play area.

‘They had a fantastic visit and many of them now want to be builders when they grow up.’

Luke Southgate said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the pupils to Laurel Grove. We hope they enjoyed their visit.’