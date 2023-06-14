News you can trust since 1877
‘Quantum Lepe’ unveiled to help save lives in Solent region – thanks to Southern Water donation

Water users in The Solent are benefitting from a new lifeboat after Southern Water teamed up with a life-saving charity.
By Simon Carter
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST- 2 min read
The new lifeboat, 'Quantum Lepe' is unveiledThe new lifeboat, 'Quantum Lepe' is unveiled
The new lifeboat, 'Quantum Lepe' is unveiled

A year on from Southern Water awarding volunteers at Solent Rescue Independent Lifeboat a £5,000 grant towards the replacement of their outdated D-Class lifeboat, they now have a replacement IB1 vessel ready for action.

Based at Lepe Country Park, this new compact boat will allow the crew to get closer to shore and access shallower water than ever before.

It will also operate with less crew members than their larger Arctic 24 lifeboat did, meaning it can be used more often while still offering the same service.

The vessel was given its name ‘Quantum Lepe’ at a special ceremony following a competition at Wildground Infant School, Dibden Purlieu – with the winner being Evelyn, aged 6.

Alex Willumsen, Community Partnerships and Programme Manager at Southern Water, said: ‘We were delighted to support this fantastic charity and the amazing life-saving service it provides. It is very exciting now to see this lifeboat out on the water – and with such a fabulous name too!’

Lee Cooper, Solent Rescue Lifeboat Operations manager, added: ‘The arrival of ‘Quantum Lepe’ would not have been possible without the fantastic support of the team at Southern Water. It gives us much greater capability to help those in distress.

‘The crew have been massively impressed, not just with the boat but also with the fantastic name provided by Evelyn. I am sure the boat will serve us well for years to come.’

Solent Rescue is a small independent rescue charity founded in 1971, initially as a beach rescue service.It is a member of the Solent Sea Rescue Organisation, which is made up of seven independent lifeboats and which was founded by Hampshire County Council in 1977.

Related topics:Southern Water