Queen's Hotel in Southsea opens Winter Lodge ready for Christmas season - here's 21 pictures
A popular hotel in Southsea has officially opened its winter lodge – ready for the festive season
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2023, 11:53 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 11:54 GMT
The winter lodge, which is famous amongst Southsea locals, has officially opened its doors for another year at The Queen’s Hotel.
The opening event, which took place last night (November 24) welcomed dozens of excited people who wanted to get a glimpse at the inside of the cosy lodge which comes equipped with fairy lights, a DJ and a delicious range of food on the menu.
The venue will offer a range of DJ winter lodge parties as well as Christmas Songs and Sing-Alongs and a New Year’s Eve Party.
Here are 21 pictures from the opening event:
