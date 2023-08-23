News you can trust since 1877
Reason to be cheerful at Fareham-based Hendy Power

The award-winning industrial and marine engine division of the Hendy Group is aiming to expand its Hampshire-based operations.
By Simon Carter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Alan Reason has been appointed as Power brand manager at the Fareham-based Hendy Power.
As a result, Alan Reason has been appointed as Power brand manager at the Fareham-based Hendy Power.

He has been promoted after working as an industrial engine sales specialist at Hendy Power since early 2022.

Reason boasts more than 24 years’ experience within industrial/off highway specialising in driveline and quarrying market with OEMs.

As part of his new role, he is involved in developing and implementing the strategic sales plan of Hendy Power’s portfolio and recruiting additional colleagues to realise these ambitions.

“Hendy Power supplies engines, major assemblies, and original equipment components to industrial, off-highway, power generation, and marine markets, along with outstanding aftermarket service support and OEM parts,” said Reason.

“We also have a packed programme of trade shows and exhibitions in the UK and Ireland which will enable us to get our product ranges in front of new and existing customers.”

Hendy Power director Andy Smith said the new appointment reflects the importance the group places on expansion of the award-winning division and building expertise within the team.

“The division was founded in 1968 and has a long tradition of supplying and servicing industrial and marine engines for a wide range of applications,” Smith remarked.

“This new appointment and search for additional sales staff demonstrates our on-going commitment to continue growing and investing in Hendy Power.”

