Recruitment event in Portsmouth for teachers

TEACHERS or people looking to return to the profession are being encouraged to attend a recruitment event.

Experienced teachers, newly-qualified teachers, anyone who wants to get back into the classroom or consider teaching as a career can go along to the Portsmouth event.

There will be schools and other organisations in attendance as well as a presentation at 10.15am.

It is being held on January 20 at Portsmouth College, in Tangier Road, between 10am and 12.30pm. To book a place visit eventbrite.com and search Portsmouth teacher recruitment event.