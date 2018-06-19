Redevelopment sees design agency move

Have your say

AN UPCOMING design agency has relocated on the back of growing customer demand.

Capture Design and Print, previously based at Northney Marina, on Hayling Island, moved to new premises in Elm Grove on Hayling on June 4.

A planned redevelopment of the marina, plus its business growth, resulted in Capture moving premises.

Joanna Young, commercial director at the firm which was set up in 2005 and provides graphic design, printing, digital communications, web design, exhibition graphics, marketing support and promotional goods, said they were looking to the future.

‘It’s certainly mixed emotions as we have loved our time at Northney Marina,’ she said.

‘The wonderful location gave us the opportunity to grow our client base, expand our services, overcome challenges and achieve a good level of business growth. We have also had the pleasure of meeting and working with some lovely clients.

‘This new chapter represents an opportunity to further grow our client base and support local businesses in their pursuit of success.’