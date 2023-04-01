The raspberry and almond frangipane.

Since the clocks went forward last weekend, it seemed appropriate to enjoy one of the blessedly longer evenings somewhere scenic.

Right on the coast in Alverstoke, the restaurant offers a vista of the Solent, the eponymous pebbles making up an expansive beach, and the Isle of Wight.

The 'Smokie' served at Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport.

Hungry and keen, I was the evening’s first customer and given free rein to sit where I liked by the attentive but laid-back staff. I made a beeline for a window seat and ordered a medium glass of chardonnay – Hamilton Heights from South Eastern Australia (£7.25). The bar’s comprehensive wine list includes an array of red, white, rose, sparkling and Champagne offerings, several of which are stacked on display by the entrance. I’m no connoisseur – merely a grateful drinker – but do know that white wine pairs with fish, and that it was a sweet, satisfying start to my culinary experience.

Had I been wearing a thicker jumper or if the weather was kinder, I would have sat at the outdoor tables to fully take in the the seafront atmosphere which was also being enjoyed by a few windsurfers. Inside, I was treated to crisp blues and light wood furnishing, with 1980s ballads playing in the background. I was happy to in my nautical shelter which allowed me to gaze out over the water while avoiding the grey, bitter ‘spring’ weather which still pervades this far into the year.

Pebbles? Check. Wine? Check. Now onto the fish.

I went for the ‘Smokie’ (£15) - which comprised bits of smoked haddock, salmon and prawns in a white wine sauce topped with dill mash, chips and salad. Considering the amount of potato involved in the dish, it felt refreshingly light and this was only helped by the cool chardonnay. The chips were superbly crispy and the side salad was thoughtfully presented, with pops of colour from red cabbage, red onion and radishes.

A seafront view from inside the Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport.

As suggested by its name, a subtle smoky flavour characterised the velvety mash. I found great pleasure fishing out hefty chunks of salmon and trawling for prawns in the creamy sea, which was smooth but with enough texture from the dill to keep it interesting.

I thought I had no room left after polishing it off the sturdy portion, until I looked at the dessert menu.

I chose the raspberry and almond frangipane (£5.95) and confess that I didn’t know what a frangipane was until it was in front of me. As it turns out, it’s one of the ingredients found in a Bakewell tart, a favourite of mine. The pudding was served with strawberries and a choice of cream or vanilla ice cream. I went with ice cream, which has never disappointed me before but proved particularly delightful when sharing a spoon with this, warm, silken treat.

Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport.

Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar is a great spot for seafood fans and anyone wishing to enjoy some of Gosport’s finest scenery over a glass or two of something special.

Food – five

Ambience – five

Value – four

Inside the Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport.