Restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 12 of Tripadvisor's top child-friendly places to eat in Portsmouth, Hayling Island and Fareham
It can be challening to find somewhere to eat that the whole family can agree on – so we’ve put together a list of some great child-friendly restaurants.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST
The following restaurants and cafes are rated by consumer site Tripadvisor as some of the most child-friendly in the Portsmouth area, including Hayling Island, Gosport and Fareham.
From a diner filled with dinosaurs to a pub with adjacent soft play facilities, these places are renowed for their atmosphere and service as well as their stellar food.
Here are 12 places to take the whole family out for a meal:
