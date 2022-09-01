Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 11th year, LinkedIn Local Portsmouth will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at the Village Hotel in Cosham, where the event has been running for five years.

Across the previous 10 events, LinkedIn Local Portsmouth has raised more than £16,000 for several local charities.

This event, which runs from 6pm until 9pm, will be fundraising to Southsea-based Spark Community Space, with 100 per cent of the night’s ticket sales going to the charity.

A previous LinkedIn Local. The networking event is returning to Portsmouth this month.

It aims to bring together businesspeople from across the city, allowing them to meet face-to-face with their online connections.

Speaking on the night will be cyber security expert Paul Newton, who will share his expertise with the guests.

Host and coordinator Lauren De Vries, who recently took over from Ian Gribble, said: ‘To see so many local businesses coming together, creating Portsmouth’s largest business networking event is incredible.

‘A place for people to connect, collaborate and celebrate is something myself and the team are excited to continue to evolve and grow to become even better.

‘I want everyone to feel welcome as part of this amazing community.’

Sponsors of the event include Portsmouth Grammar School and IT firm Syn Star, and the event has an 11-strong team of volunteers working for free to make the event the best it can be.