REVEALED: All 15 businesses in the Portsmouth area with a zero star food hygiene rating

These 15 restaurants, takeaways and food businesses in the Portsmouth area have all been given the lowest possible rating by the Food Standards Agency.

They were all last inspected in either 2016 or 2017, although some of them are expecting a new rating to be published soon.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority.

What is the rating based on?

- How hygienically the food is handled

- The condition of the structure of the buildings

The Golden Boat in Cosham is one of 15 businesses in our area with a zero star hygiene rating

- The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

Replies from businesses

The News attempted to contact each of the businesses on the list, either by phone, email or on social media, for a statement. Businesses could also include a statement alongside their rating on the FSA website. Of those who responded, here is what they had to say:

- North End Kebab and Burger Bar said the rating was given because of an issue with the building premises, and that a new inspection had been arranged.

- In an FSA statement Bombay Express said: ‘I agree with the inspection results but since then the premises has been thoroughly cleaned and repaired and pest control put in place. I have replaced some defective equipment and introduced new arrangements for the supervision of staff.’

- Ahmed Dulal, manager at Sea Of Spice, said: ‘I had an inspection about two or three weeks ago and will have another one in three weeks time. I think our hygiene rating will be going up.’

- Shepherd’s Crook said the rating was issued under its former owner, and that the pub has not cooked or served food for ‘some time’. They are looking to install a new kitchen within the next six months.

- Wild Mango said the inspection was carried out when the owner and head chef were away, and that the staff were unable to provide the right information to the inspector. The restaurant also said the rating was based on paperwork not being correct rather than poor food hygiene.